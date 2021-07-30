NOMINATE HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

Loved sport presenters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley leaves SABC

By Sunday World
Robert Marawa.

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced the departure of broadcasters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley.

In a statement‚ the SABC said Marawa will be parting ways with the broadcaster, after the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

“Ms Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time. The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC Sport programming‚” said the public broadcaster in a statement.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vaylen Kirtley (@vaylen.kirtley)

The decision has left fans in an uproar.

Take a look at some of the tweets from South Africans below: 

