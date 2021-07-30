Loved sport presenters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley leaves SABC

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) announced the departure of broadcasters Robert Marawa and Vaylen Kirtley.

In a statement‚ the SABC said Marawa will be parting ways with the broadcaster, after the conclusion of the MSW (Marawa Sport Worldwide) which he presented on Metro FM and Radio 2000.

“Ms Kirtley presented the sport segment of SABC’s television current affairs show Morning Live and was also an anchor for SABC sport programming. She joined the SABC 20 years ago and started with junior sports programmes at the time. The SABC would like to wish Mr Marawa and Ms Kirtley well in their future endeavours and appreciates their contribution to SABC Sport programming‚” said the public broadcaster in a statement.

The decision has left fans in an uproar.

Take a look at some of the tweets from South Africans below:

One thing about Robert Marawa of which I believe got him leaving the SABC as well as SuperSport… He always challenges big issues that annoys those at the highest level… He doesn't beg and he doesn't care. He's not scared of any top management. I salute him for that! — The Notorious Cellular® (@Cellular_Jnr) July 30, 2021

After an astounding 20 years of sporting sophistication & dedication, @VaylenKirtley bids @SABCPortal farewell! All the best on your new journey Dear Vaylen! You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/umAj6TA1NN — SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) July 30, 2021

What an absolute & honour & even bigger pleasure to have shared time & space with you ⁦@VaylenKirtley⁩ 🙏🏾 Wishing you great success & all things beautiful in the next chapter of your journey. All the best Nkosazana 🤗♥️💐⁦@MorningLiveSABC⁩ ⁦⁦@LeanneManas⁩ pic.twitter.com/ZyJ4hLlKVW — Sakina Kamwendo 🇿🇦 (@SakinaKamwendo) July 30, 2021

All the best on your new journey @VaylenKirtley , you will surely be missed on the morning Telly, #triviaquestion. 💐💐💐🎊 — Mary Tlhomelang (@Resegosmom2) July 30, 2021

So sad to see @VaylenKirtley go. We will miss you. ‘twas gr8 working with you on radio and events. Such an easy person to work with. Much love. Askies colleagues @SakinaKamwendo and @LeanneManas the 3 musketeers — Bongi Gwala (@GwalaBnews) July 30, 2021

6pm will never be the same without Robert Marawa. That's a fact! — Saddam Maake (@SaddamMaake) July 30, 2021

Robert Marawa was fired by the Ruperts. Let's not get confused. The man was removed from the show because he was fighting for equality in sports, particularly in cricket. That's why the oppressor removed him. (cont) pic.twitter.com/NMc6DTDB8T — The Philosopher (@NDIMZIN) July 30, 2021

Robert Marawa must bring us sport on his own digital Sport Radio platform…we are in the era of live streaming anyway,so 06:00pm every weekday will still do it for us pic.twitter.com/IH1HeUodeR — 📀#FreeSpirit_HappySoul📀 (@Banana____Joe) July 30, 2021

