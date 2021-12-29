Love is in the air: Celebs who got engaged this year

Johannesburg- Love makes the world go around and we love to see when our celebs take a step further in their relationships.

This year we witnessed quite a few celebs who got engaged, these are the celebs that got engaged this year.

Thato Mosehle

Thato Mosehle who was crowned as the Miss SA 2020 first runner-up, got engaged this year and recently tied the knot.

2. Yonda Thomas

South African actor Yonda Thomas also recently went down on one knee and asked his long-time girlfriend to be his wife.

3. Sneziey Msomi

Idols runner up Sneziey Msomi recently got engaged to her boyfriend and they have also recently had their umembeso ceremony.

4. K.Naomi

Media personality K. Naomi has recently took to her social media to share her marriage proposal teaser.

K. Naomi has been a woman in love for some time now, but she only recently made her relationship with her fiance’ on Instagram official recently.

5. DJ Sabby

Metro FM DJ recently shared with his followers this year that he had asked his partner’s hand in marriage.

DJ Sabby also announced that he had always known that she was the one for him.

Also Read: Halala Thato Mosehle is off the market

Idols runner-up Sneiziey Msomi weds in a traditional ceremony

Look K.Naomi shares-marriage-proposal

SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author