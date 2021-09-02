Lottostar to appeal high court decision

Johannesburg – Lottostar has said that it would be appealing a decision made by the High Court of Mpumalanga.

The high court found that offering fixed-odds bets on the outcome of a lottery to be unlawful, by Lottostar .

The company has since given its lawyers instructions to commence with an appeal on its behalf.

The National Lotteries Commission, said in a statement yesterday, “The matter has been before the courts since 2015, which have now found the conduct of Lottostar to be in contravention of the provisions of Section 57 (1)(a) and (b) of the Lotteries Act no 57 of 1997. The Act also defines an illegal lottery as any game of chance not authorised by the National Lotteries Commission.”

Also read: High Court declares Lottostar activity illegal

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World