Look: Zodwa Wabantu’s boyfriend finally revealed

Johannesburg- Zodwa Wabantu has been hinting that she is back in the dating game, this comes after her ex, Vusi took her money and bought himself an Audi then later on cheated on her.

Zodwa has shown that she is indeed in a relationship but hasn’t been revealing her new lover’s face.

The dancer, once mentioned that she likes her men younger than her and her current boyfriend appears to be much younger than her.

A few weeks ago, Wabantu took to Lasizwe’s Drink Or Tell The Truth and revealed that she was once involved with Black Motions Thabo, but it was a once-of thing.

According to pictures shared by the star on her social media, it is evident that her boyfriend is Olefile Mpudi.

Even though Zodwa has not been showing his face, going by the tattoos on his arms, it appears that they are the same as those on Mpudi’s arm.

A week ago Wa Bantu also took to social media and showed off her Mercedes Benz she received from her ‘client’.

The reason why Zodwa Wabantu is trending it's because she has come out and said that she has successfully used her own "p***y" to get everything she owns! It's my pu**y car 😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/bKTnz7aixT — SocialTrends🇿🇦 (@socialtrendsza) September 27, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda