REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: World leaders remember Archbishop Desmond Tutu

By Nompilo Zulu
26 November 2004. Archbishop Desmond Tutu at the Tygerberg Children's Hospital with a Desmond Tutu doll designed by Jeremiah Moloi.

Johannesburg – This morning, Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90 in Cape Town.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

As a result, he was hospitalised several times due to infections related to his cancer treatments.

However, his cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

World leaders have since the announcement weighed in to pay their respect to Tutu and his family.

“Born to a school teacher and a laundress and into poverty and entrenched racial segregation, Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages.

“On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.

May God bless Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” noted American President Joe Bident in a statement.

See world leaders who took to social media to express their condolences and remember the late Nobel Prize Laureate:

Also read: Desmond Tutu: Moral giant who told us what we needed to hear

Archbishop Desmond Tutu has passed away

Look: South Africans saddened by the death of Archbishop Tutu

Watch live: Tutu Foundation gives statement on Archbishop&#8217;s death

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes