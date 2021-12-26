Look: World leaders remember Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Johannesburg – This morning, Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90 in Cape Town.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in the late 1990s.

As a result, he was hospitalised several times due to infections related to his cancer treatments.

However, his cause of death has not been disclosed yet.

World leaders have since the announcement weighed in to pay their respect to Tutu and his family.

“Born to a school teacher and a laundress and into poverty and entrenched racial segregation, Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages.

“On behalf of the Biden family, we send our deepest condolences to his wife Leah and their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. And on behalf of the people of the United States, we send our deepest condolences to the people of South Africa who are mourning the loss of one of their most important founding fathers.

May God bless Archbishop Desmond Tutu,” noted American President Joe Bident in a statement.

See world leaders who took to social media to express their condolences and remember the late Nobel Prize Laureate:

Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others. A universal spirit, Archbishop Tutu was grounded in the struggle for liberation and justice in his own country, but also concerned with injustice everywhere. pic.twitter.com/qiiwtw8a5B — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 26, 2021

I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was a critical figure in the fight against apartheid and in the struggle to create a new South Africa – and will be remembered for his spiritual leadership and irrepressible good humour. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 26, 2021

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI expresses heartfelt condolences on the demise of Archbishop #DesmondTutu. pic.twitter.com/MlxAPgnZB8 — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was a guiding light for countless people globally. His emphasis on human dignity and equality will be forever remembered. I am deeply saddened by his demise, and extend my heartfelt condolences to all his admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2021

“..We have lost a great man, who lived a truly meaningful life..devoted to the service of others, especially those who are least fortunate. ..the best tribute we can pay him & keep his spirit alive is to do as he did..look to see how we too can be of help to others.”#DesmondTutu https://t.co/vFsBadLDRI — Daniel Schearf (@DanielSSchearf) December 26, 2021

Archbishop Tutu was a voice for the oppressed and a tireless advocate for human rights – and the world is a better place because he was in it. Sending my deepest condolences to his loved ones, the people of South Africa, and everyone mourning this incredible loss. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 26, 2021

Rest in peace Desmond Tutu, a man who relentlessly fought against apartheid. A pragmatic leader with a key role towards peace and stability and who championed human rights throughout his life. He will continue to be an inspiration for many generations to come. — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) December 26, 2021

Biden statement: "Desmond Tutu followed his spiritual calling to create a better, freer, and more equal world. His legacy transcends borders and will echo throughout the ages." pic.twitter.com/dSkaddzDnJ — Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) December 26, 2021

