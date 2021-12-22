Look: Ukhozi FM Top 10 Songs of 2021

Johannesburg – KwaZulu-Natal radio station Ukhozi Fm choice for 2021 Top 10 Songs of the Year has been announced.

As 2021 comes to a close Mzansi is eagerly awaiting to find out which song will usher them into the new year.

South Africans vote for the cross-over song which plays on new years eve on KZN’s number one radio station Ukhozi FM.

Maskandi has always been on the list, but this year things have changed.

The list is dominated by Amapiano songs that have taken the country by storm.

Artists such as Makhadzi, DJ Maphorisa, Zakes Bantwini, and Young Stunna have been nominated for the song of the year.

Although a top 10 list is not enough as there were far too many songs that really had us sweating on the dance floor, here’s a list of Ukhozi FM Top 10 favourites from the year:

Khula – Gallo No Bello, Nisani Uthando Lwami – Amasiblings, DJ Mngadi Ghanama – Makhadzi, Prince Benza Izolo – DJ Maphorisa,Tyler ICU, Visca, Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga Osama -Zakes Bantwini, Kasango Wena Nkosi Uyazi – Jumbo Isibani – DJ Hlo,DJ Manzo SA, Siboniso Adiwele – Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa Umuzi E Sandton – Big Zulu, Lwa Ndlunkulu Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 MAKHADZI on Ukhozi Fm Ingoma yo nyaka This is Makhadzi’s first appearance as on South Africa’s Biggest Radio station pic.twitter.com/kpR5eRJ7iB — M A K H A D Z I Stan (@Khadzinator) December 7, 2021

JUMBO on UKHOZI FM TOP10 songs.

isukileeeeeeee!!! Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/Fs2imju6RE — #DUMI_MKOKSTAD (@Dumi_MkokstadSa) December 7, 2021

Nobody, absolutely no one. uKhozi fm on New year's day pic.twitter.com/3G7yBB8veI — Bekithemba Zulu 🇿🇦 (@BekithembaZ) December 8, 2021

sahiphop247: Big Zulu making it to the Ukhozi FM song of the year shortlist for the second time in a row 🔥🤌🏾 pic.twitter.com/7QBeqiuTXD — ZAtrendz (@ZAtrendz) December 8, 2021

