Look: Ukhozi FM Top 10 Songs of 2021

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – KwaZulu-Natal radio station Ukhozi Fm choice for 2021 Top 10 Songs of the Year has been announced.

As 2021 comes to a close Mzansi is eagerly awaiting to find out which song will usher them into the new year.

South Africans vote for the cross-over song which plays on new years eve on KZN’s number one radio station Ukhozi FM.

Maskandi has always been on the list, but this year things have changed.

The list is dominated by Amapiano songs that have taken the country by storm.

Artists such as Makhadzi, DJ Maphorisa, Zakes Bantwini, and Young Stunna have been nominated for the song of the year.

Although a top 10 list is not enough as there were far too many songs that really had us sweating on the dance floor, here’s a list of Ukhozi FM Top 10 favourites from the year:

  1. Khula – Gallo No Bello, Nisani
  2. Uthando Lwami – Amasiblings, DJ Mngadi
  3. Ghanama – Makhadzi, Prince Benza
  4. Izolo – DJ Maphorisa,Tyler ICU, Visca, Madumane, Mpura, Daliwonga
  5. Osama -Zakes Bantwini, Kasango
  6. Wena Nkosi Uyazi – Jumbo
  7. Isibani – DJ Hlo,DJ Manzo SA, Siboniso
  8. Adiwele – Young Stunna, Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa
  9. Umuzi E Sandton – Big Zulu, Lwa Ndlunkulu
  10. Asibe Happy – Kabza De Small, DJ Maphorisa, Ami Faku

