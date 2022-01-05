Look: Twitter sent into meltdown after seeing R4 million Braamfontein apartment

Johannesburg- Tweeps are taken aback by the cost amount for a fancy apartment that is on sale for R4Million in Braamfontein.

This comes after an expert in furniture and renovations in the city shared snaps of the open-plan apartment and the cost amount for it.

The apartment got users on social media talking, out of shock considering the area of the apartment and the surrounding areas.

Regardless of Twitter’s reaction towards the apartment, property developers and property experts say the purchase of this apartment could be a good investment in the future as the property never loses value.

R3 990 000 | 1 Bedroom in Braamfontein ! pic.twitter.com/3Crq4Qy3qZ — Mr L&M. (@OscarMagud) January 5, 2022

See tweeps reaction on the apartment in Braamfontein:

Me in 4 million apartment in braam hearing “vimba vimba” at the Mandela bridge at 12pm https://t.co/noNwWKotoR pic.twitter.com/Uhs2Epvl1N — Mr Mazibuko to YOU (@ProTwoolz) January 5, 2022

absolutely nothing could trick me into living in braam. https://t.co/6OAj1ntiT2 — STREAM “MY PLUG” 🚨 (@AdelesBabyDaddy) January 5, 2022

"I would never pay R4m to stay in Braam…" refusing to buy stuff with your imaginary money >>> — Mntungwa (@Sandile_K14) January 5, 2022

Imagine paying 4 million to stay in Braam. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/GlJx3ZWW96 — Mirth. (@MirthCity) January 5, 2022

Braam? Have you seen the number of amaphara? Lmao! Nah fam. 4 million for bottomless muggings? Hai angeke. https://t.co/pAzBeTgiqv — ✨Theo✨ (@TheoTheGreat_) January 5, 2022

Braam taxis will hoot at you while you’re still bathing 😭😭 https://t.co/LmGAXsawfM — Wolf (@WolfJamesSA) January 5, 2022

If you are 25 years + why would you want to live in Braam at 4 mil ? Braam is for laaties https://t.co/rMxkYLotxv — Bongani (@Bongs_Mdu) January 5, 2022

4M, 1 bedroom and Braam in one sentence? Ha.a pls hey https://t.co/CwQdCEYGG9 — T. (@tee__themba) January 5, 2022

Braam acting like it’s New York https://t.co/fY05JjeMPW — ASH ⭕️ (@AuthiEGrand_) January 5, 2022

I wouldn’t live in Braam even if the price was R20 https://t.co/ljYdI4ND20 — _Lunnie.M.♊️ (@LunnieDlamini) January 5, 2022

