Look: Tweeps sent into meltdown after Eskom warns of stage 8 loadshedding

By Anelisa Sibanda
Johannesburg- Eskom has warned that the country could soon face Stage 8 blackouts after the Department of Environmental Affairs rejected Eskom’s application to allow it to pollute more than is legally allowed.

Eskom is appealing the decision, which will see about 16,000 megawatts taken off the grid.

Load shedding has been suspended for a while in the country.

The standards – called the Minimum Emission Standard (MES) – legally bind the power utility to immediately scale down the carbon emissions polluted by its coal-fired power stations.

Eskom had applied for its power stations to be temporarily exempted from the MES.

“Eskom’s request for postponements at Matla, Duvha, Matimba, Medupi and Lethabo [power stations] were declined completely. Postponement applications for Majuba, Tutuka, Kendal, and Kriel were partially granted. Eskom has reviewed the decisions and believes they will have a very significant impact on Eskom’s ability to provide electricity.

“If implemented, the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16 000MW of installed coal fired capacity. This would have a significant negative impact on the economy and employment, particularly in Mpumalanga and Lephalale, and delay the country’s plans for a just energy transition toward a cleaner electricity supply,” Eskom said on Wednesday.

The power utility said it is engaging the DFFE, the Public Enterprises Department and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy on the matter.

Take a look at how tweeps reacted to Eskom’s warning on Twitter below: 

 

 

 

