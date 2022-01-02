Look: Tweeps react to Unathi and Minnie Dlamini’s video

Johannesburg- Unathi Nkayi recently posted a video of her, Minnie Dlamini and some of their friends doing the Nkoa Tempela dance challenge on vacation.

Tweeps have however had their opinions on the video and have come as far as comparing Unathi’s body to Minnie’s.

Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Unathi Nkayi in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/bNQ3Sv6Zlb — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 1, 2022

Who knew that one day we would see Unathi Thicker & Hotter than Minnie 😭😭 Marriage is not a nice place… 😭😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 1, 2022

The fact that Unathi is hotter than Minnie Dlamini on that video Marriage really can turn a Hottest woman into average.. 😭 — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) January 1, 2022

Unathi is hotter than bonang and Ms South Africa combined 😭😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🍑🍑🍑 — Dr.STAN_KRUGER🇮🇹 (@krugersville) January 1, 2022

y'all know you can praise Unathi'body and moves without mentioning u Minnie… Besides the girl just had a baby not so long ago so babies keep you busy vele ngeke ubene ne energy. What gets to me is Minnie still looks better than most y'alls sisters and gfs maar ni busy niyarasa — Mommy Bear 😍 (@Mabuzy2) January 1, 2022

After watching this video, i believe Unathi over Sizwe.. pic.twitter.com/c2GYlfVOw5 — Akanii (@LesNgobz) January 1, 2022

Minnie looks older and more tired than Unathi. What happened?🙄🙄🙄 — CeleBlack (@ma_ipelo) January 1, 2022

I believe the comparison between Unathi and Minnie is toxic. It stems from an unhealthy upbringing where you were constantly compared to kids next door. #OsamaMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/pvr0GOEjbC — Archangel Space💰💰🌹💐🦄🦄🦀🦋💎💎 (@khanyzow) January 2, 2022

Yazi people who are saying Unathi bought her body must show us the recites… — theHirohito® (@theHirohito) January 2, 2022

The more Unathi ex sees her body, the more his knees gets weaker 😭🙉… She's lit 👌💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/QofitS28x3 — 🇿🇦🔴Support Small Accounts Campaign ❤️ (@MzikayiseMagida) January 1, 2022

