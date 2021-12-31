Look: Tweeps react to The Queen’s latest episode

Johannesburg- The latest episode of The Queen has left its fans furious, this comes after Lebo Msiza who plays Clive isolated Akhona played by Khanya Mkangisa.

The duo is in a relationship and soon to be married.

Clive has been isolating Akhona from his loved ones, first from her friend, Georgina who is played by Sibusiswe Jili.

In the latest episode, he said Akhona should tell his aunt to postpone her visit as a way to prove that he is her first priority.

Fans didn’t take this well and took to Twitter to raise their concerns, here is what they said:

Chill and Clive are not in the same whatsapp group 😂 #TheQueenMzansi https://t.co/5allkrz7HI — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 30, 2021

you need to choose between me and your friends, the wedding is off, banomona nathi, your friend wants me, I need to know that I come first 🙄🙄#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/183DHihcGl — Ntomb'yomzulu 👑 👑 (@YomzuluNtomb) December 30, 2021

Bathong Akhona, Clive and Olerato all 3 in 1 story. They don’t take us seriously anymore 😤#TheQueenMzansi — Mokiry_ (@drdwing) December 30, 2021

Someone please hold me back I'm about to lose with this

Clive guy his a psychopath, manipulator and a narcissist 😡😡😡mase ezothi "Prove it" 😏#TheQueenMzansi — Ntomb'yomzulu 👑 👑 (@YomzuluNtomb) December 30, 2021

Clive Clive Clive!! Wots wrong with you man?

Disgusting #TheQueenMzansi — PeeKay (@MikeMasondo) December 30, 2021

Tjo this Clive character is boring, why engafun'ubona usis Vee ngk? #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/cldCVoXF7V — Ntombi (@Ntombi_KaNqetho) December 30, 2021

Why didn't they canceled #TheQueenMzansi instead of Isibaya ngoba now we are watching nonsense these days. pic.twitter.com/uTrVtWK4CO — Luyanda Bee 🔥😎 (@luyanda_bee) December 30, 2021

Can I be the hit woman that kills Clive? #TheQueenMzansi — Talitha (@TalithaJLokwe) December 30, 2021

Clive knows that vuyiswa is smart and will see right through him 😌that's why he doesn't want her to come #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/w1IAmYdD4Z — Oratilee.k 💚 (@Oratile58692814) December 30, 2021

#TheQueenMzansi anenzen something lapha ngoClive ngathi seskhathele uyena pic.twitter.com/yKEaOeHqLr — IAMTHECHANGE ⚒️ (@Samkelo24949314) December 30, 2021

I just need 5 minutes alone with Clive, just 5😒#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/He6z8uPEsp — 𝓣𝓮𝓮-𝓣𝓮𝓮 (@ThatoM_1) December 30, 2021

Ingase ndimqhwabe uClive plus nalo Akhona wakhe bedibene😒#TheQueenMzansi — Vax drop out (@Siwe_Munchkin97) December 30, 2021

Yoh guys 😳 do men like Clive actually exist? 😩😩 #TheQueenMzansi — 🏳️‍🌈Palesa 💐🌻🌺☀️🌼🌹 (@__PalesaM) December 30, 2021

Uyangidina lo Clive wenu yhuuuu. Also, it's such a trigger watching this 🥲. #TheQueenMzansi — C_Moh (@Cecilia_Mohlala) December 30, 2021

Can they fast forward to where Clive is an ass ass so he can leave? 😩#TheQueenMzansi — Bambii. 🌻 (@MbamboBoitumelo) December 30, 2021

Georgina is the worst cop , like wtf???? She should be having files on this guy but no 🙄🙄🙄 #TheQueenMzansi — Talitha (@TalithaJLokwe) December 30, 2021

Can Akhona choose her friends over Clive already, we just wanna see something. 👀#TheQueenMzansi — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) December 30, 2021

