Look: Tweeps react to The Queen’s latest episode

By Anelisa Sibanda
Khanya Mkangisa (Picture from google)

Johannesburg- The latest episode of The Queen has left its fans furious, this comes after Lebo Msiza who plays Clive isolated Akhona played by Khanya Mkangisa.

The duo is in a relationship and soon to be married.

Clive has been isolating Akhona from his loved ones, first from her friend, Georgina who is played by Sibusiswe Jili.

In the latest episode, he said Akhona should tell his aunt to postpone her visit as a way to prove that he is her first priority.

Fans didn’t take this well and took to Twitter to raise their concerns, here is what they said:

 

 

