Look: Tweeps react to Murdah Bongs’ message to DZ Zinhle

Johannesburg- Murdah Bongs took to Instagram and wished DJ Zinhle a happy birthday.

The duo has a child together named Asante.

This is what tweeps had to say after seeing the message:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BONGANI MOHOSANA (@murdahbongz)

After some couple of years. pic.twitter.com/jwy0VkAQY8 — Leshabane Ngwako (@Ngwako73) December 30, 2021

Sounds like she's dating a fan — RangerOfTheAtlas (@atlasRanger) December 30, 2021

DJ Zinhle is such a loved hun🥺🥺🥺. This guy looks like he can move mountains for her. This is exactly what she deserves, nothing but the best 😍. Happy birthday mama @DJZinhle — The Current Era (@InHisTimes) December 30, 2021

Wen a man hs to work under th guidance of his woman, u hv a problem right there.. — daniel chigariro (@danielchigarir) December 30, 2021

So Kairo is his child but Asante can't be AKA's child? 🥺🥺 — Mellow 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@Boity_Sithole) December 30, 2021

So kahle kahle uBongs usemsebenzini la🤔 pic.twitter.com/58mmM7PHlT — 𝕷𝖑𝖔𝖞𝖉 (@aw_chuma) December 30, 2021

"to our children" now give that man a Bells mani pic.twitter.com/BBOxJ2B1tt — Bella NDLOVU (@NdlovuBella) December 30, 2021

"Our children" that includes Kairo ,eish SuperMega uzoyvuma yin lendaba….😂 — Magugu_Pynt (@MPynt) December 30, 2021

The people on this app🤦🏾‍♀️unable to complement and be happy for someone. Always looking for hidden meaning into things. Happy birthday to his queen 💐🥂 — Lulu (@FabulouslyLulu1) December 30, 2021

But loBongz wenu questioned everything when mega said he want to be part of his child's life — Andile (@AndileSiso94) December 30, 2021

Most of yal have never been loved like this , you had to give something to receive fake pretence love hence yal think he is simping 😝 — Dineonesta🇿🇦 (@dineonestaSA) December 30, 2021

Wow DJ Zinhle went through a lot with AKA. She really deserves the love she is getting 😘 — Boobsie😍 (@favoritehun) December 30, 2021

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Author