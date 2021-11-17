VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Tweeps react to Kaya FM firing Unathi Nkayi

By Anelisa Sibanda
Nkayi Unathi. Image: Instagram.
Nkayi Unathi. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- Idols judge Unathi Nkayi was relieved of her duties at Kaya FM this morning.

The radio station said in a statement, “Ms. Nkayi’s contract has ended prematurely due to certain conduct that rendered the relationship intolerable going forward. Kaya 959 can confirm that certain incidents had occurred, which resulted in the breakdown of the trust relationship between the two parties.”

Nkayi previously also worked at Metro FM and unexpectedly quit after 10 years at the station.

Also read: Unathi Nkayi fired by Kaya FM

She later explained that ‘she didn’t like what was going on.’

Fans took to social media to voice their opinions on Unathi leaving the station.

Take a look at what some of them had to say below: 

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes