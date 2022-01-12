Look: Tweeps can’t get enough of Sonia’s beauty after seeing snaps of her in bikini

Johannesburg- Actress and producer, Sonia Mbele recently shared her pictures in a bikini. Fans couldn’t stop raving about her beauty.

Tweeps were impressed about how much she doesn’t age.

Mbele posted snaps and captioned them “Wanna swim?”, tweeps reacted to these and this is what they had to say:

I think I have had a crush on Sonia Mbele since I first saw her as Ntombi Khumalo Dlomo https://t.co/D9wpAW0rXQ — Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) January 12, 2022

If Forever Young Was A Person Sonia Mbele sure ageing gracefully pic.twitter.com/wO2QBbdHT9 — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 12, 2022

Sonia Mbele 🔥🔥🔥 is defying age…Appreciation Post pic.twitter.com/CsYE5BkF6Y — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) January 12, 2022

Sonia Mbele looks gorgeous in newly shared bikini photos ♥️ pic.twitter.com/qkNtRAInFz — Bongi Blog ZA (@BongiMbele_) January 11, 2022

Sonia Mbele being a hot girl is my favorite thing on the internet. https://t.co/3Qlf6erWvO — Onesimo (@OnesimoGum) January 11, 2022

Sonia Mbele is beautiful pic.twitter.com/alFz43Adfo — Nsikayezwe King NJK ✨ (@KingKgThug) January 12, 2022

Don't forget that Sonia Mbele is My Aunt. 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/VM3lF3cZjb — PHOLELO (EFF) 🗨️ (@PHOLELO4US) January 12, 2022

Sonia Mbele will always be Ntombi Khumalo for me🥵♥️❤️🔥

She's so beautiful 🥵#caspernyovest |SAPS |Bongiwe| pic.twitter.com/5AIOVPY5CA — Tshepo Emjay🇿🇦 (@TshepoLelaka5) January 12, 2022

Sonia Mbele been beautiful for days ♥️ https://t.co/ZuToqCc6K5 — Official_Rebel (@OfficialRebel2) January 12, 2022

Somia Mbele in Cape Town. pic.twitter.com/ISxaRH8Uot — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 11, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

