Look: Tweeps can’t get enough of Sonia’s beauty after seeing snaps of her in bikini

By Anelisa Sibanda
Sonia Mbele. / Instagram

Johannesburg- Actress and producer, Sonia Mbele recently shared her pictures in a bikini. Fans couldn’t stop raving about her beauty.

Tweeps were impressed about how much she doesn’t age.

Mbele posted snaps and captioned them “Wanna swim?”, tweeps reacted to these and this is what they had to say:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonia Mbele (@thee_sonia)

