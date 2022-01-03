Look: The final journey of Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Johannesburg – World leaders, family and friends bid the beloved Desmond Tutu farewell at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town this past weekend.

Former president Thabo Mbeki and his wife Zanele Mbeki paying their last respects-

The world paid homage to a people’s hero and gave South Africa’s spiritual leader a fitting sendoff.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba leads the procession into St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town

South Africans and the world followed the funeral proceedings online in keeping with Covid-19 protocols which limited the number of mourners inside St George’s Cathedral.

Anglican bishops carry the pine-wood coffin of the global icon out of the cathedral after his funeral service.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s daughters Nontombi and Mpho with granddaughter Nyaniso Burris outside the cathedral.

Author