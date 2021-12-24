REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Somizi celebrates birthday in style

By Nompilo Zulu
Somizi Mhlongo

Johannesburg – Media Personality and Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo celebrated his birthday in style this week, with all his industry besties.

His BFF Vusi Nova now known as Snova tweeted a video to mark Somizi’s 49th birthday this Thursday, 23 December and made a joke about how Somizi would demand to be called Jesus if he was born on 25 December.

Watch Somizi have a blast during his birthday party: 

 

