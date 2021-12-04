Look: Slik Talk calls Amanda du Pont a fraud, tweeps react

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

On Friday, Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

In Slik Talk’s video, he said, “ Everything she said in that video is completely false. I don’t believe a word she is saying. Amanda du “Fraud” we don’t believe you, you need more people.”

Just recently, Slik received some flack for trolling DJ Uncle Waffles in a video on YouTube.

In a YouTube video, Slik said, “Although uncle Waffles is a pretty girl, this girl is the WORST, highest-paid DJ I’ve ever seen in my life”. He continued to compare Uncle Waffles to Young Stunna saying she “has the neve to get paid more than Young stunna”.

After he made the comments about Amanda, tweeps took issue with his video and defended Amanda on the social media platform, like they did when he spoke about DJ Uncle Waffles a few weeks ago.

Take a look at what some Twitters said about his latest video below:

Slik Talk took it too far, this time. Just brutal. — Khwezi 👨🏾‍💻 (@Khwezi_bass) December 3, 2021

Lol! Slik Talk talks so reckless, his videos cut mid speech! My mans DGAF about this YouTube sh!t. He states his views & leaves. 😂🤣😂 — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 30, 2021

Nope! This is where the line gets drawn. Please unsubcribe, unfollow and report Slik Talk's YouTube channel so he can be demonitised and possibly never be allowed to post again. #ReportSlikTalk pic.twitter.com/08qtg0B1Ig — Sizwe Banzi (@SizweBanziSA) December 3, 2021

We’re gonna need clinical psychologists to explain what the hell is wrong with Slik talk… — Renzel 🎲 (@Otumi_) December 4, 2021

Watch Slik Talk’s video below:

Since then, Moja Love took the decision to suspend Jub Jub. Amstel also announced on Friday that it has dropped its sponsorship of the podcast as well.

