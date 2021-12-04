VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Look: Slik Talk calls Amanda du Pont a fraud, tweeps react

By Ashley Lechman
Amanda du Pont

Johannesburg – YouTuber Slik Talk has posted a video where he calls Amanda du Pont a ‘fraud’.

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

Read more here: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

On Friday, Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg.

Read more here: Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

In Slik Talk’s video, he said, “ Everything she said in that video is completely false. I don’t believe a word she is saying. Amanda du “Fraud” we don’t believe you, you need more people.”

Just recently, Slik received some flack for trolling DJ Uncle Waffles in a video on YouTube.

In a YouTube video, Slik said, “Although uncle Waffles is a pretty girl, this girl is the WORST, highest-paid DJ I’ve ever seen in my life”. He continued to compare Uncle Waffles to Young Stunna saying she “has the neve to get paid more than Young stunna”.

Read more here: Slik Talk accepts Cassper Nyovest’s challenge

After he made the comments about Amanda, tweeps took issue with his video and defended Amanda on the social media platform, like they did when he spoke about DJ Uncle Waffles a few weeks ago.

Take a look at what some Twitters said about his latest video below: 

Watch Slik Talk’s video below: 

 

Since then, Moja Love took the decision to suspend Jub Jub. Amstel also announced on Friday that it has dropped its sponsorship of the podcast as well.

Also read: 

Mac G’s Podcast and Chill loses Amstel as a sponsor

Look: Celebs stand behind Amanda du Pont

Amanda du Pont’s husband posts scathing message to Jub Jub

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill 

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

