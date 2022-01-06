Look: Slik Talk bashes DJ Maphorisa in video following Thuli P drama

Johannesburg – Last month, YouTuber Slik Talk was defeated in a boxing match against rapper Cassper Nyovest.

The YouTuber is known for constantly criticising celebrities.

This time, he has his claws in Dj Maphorisa.

In his YouTube video, Slik Talk compares Maphorisa to amapiano artist Mr. JazziQ and calls him an ugly “simp” and “clown”.

“I found DJ Maphorisa crying like a simp. I was like what are you doing? You are DJ Mphorisa. He was saying ‘Oh he took her’. Grow up, man. DJ Maphoisa is a rich simp. He is ugly and rich, you can see that he has been ugly for his whole life and only got girls after high school. Then you have Mr. JazziQ who has been a player for his whole life so he took her and dominated,” Slik Talk says in his video.

“He took his girl and put it on his feed. Then what did Maphorisa do? He was like I’m going to unfollow him on Instagram. What type of clown does that? He is a simp,” Slik Talk further said in his video.

Watch the video Slik Talk posted below:

Thuli P and Dj Maphorsa have been trending since last year, with many speculating that they are an item, with many fans trying to prove this.

See tweeps react to Slik Talk’s video below:

We have people who can do this investigation job better than Celes boys pic.twitter.com/2oyXtfBlB2 — Matshidi📶 (@aubrey_matshidi) January 3, 2022

If Thuli P and Maphorisa are an item, I really like them and I’m glad they are keeping us in suspense. Thina we ruin everything enhle once we know, angazi kanjani but we do😎 — MissK🌟 (@Khwenzy_m) January 4, 2022

Can you visit MacG, i wanna see something. pic.twitter.com/0EWdBIjLje — Bongane Ray J 🇿🇦 (@Abuti__Ray) December 7, 2021

