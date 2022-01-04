Look: Public reacts to handover of Zondo report

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today was handed over the first part of the State Capture Commission report.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

See what people have to say about the Zondo handover report:

In a few hours? Like with immediate effect? Damn! Can't wait! #StateCaptureReport — Thabang Kgwete (@Thabang_Kgwete) January 4, 2022

#StateCaptureReport Buckle up. It's about to get messy in the political space.. Ziyakhala ke manje pic.twitter.com/FZmTppGIKi — Mbo Junior (@Mbojunior999) January 4, 2022

Volume 1 looks like the full #StateCaptureReport pic.twitter.com/s8Om6CfplY — Mweli Masilela (@mwelimasilela) January 4, 2022

Such a huge part one,dealing with rampant corruption.#StateCaptureReport pic.twitter.com/LCeeXbSjro — Biggie Biggie (@ShaunNhlapo) January 4, 2022

It was 3.30pm, then 4pm now they have altogether abandoned updates on time 🤣🤣🤣 as we wait at Union Buildings… Sinxaniwe ngeloxesha #StateCaptureReport — Tolokazi (@lizTandwa) January 4, 2022

How Cyril Ramaphosa will use the #StateCaptureReport to go after his political foes as we gear up for the ANC Elective conference this year. — Not Adv Ngcukaitobi (@AdvNgcukaitobi) January 4, 2022

Mxm South African Journalists are busy smiling with President Ramaphosa when asking questions. what's the logic behind that? #StateCaptureReport — Christopher Sono (@SonoChristopher) January 4, 2022

Our journalist are just laughing at the #StateCaptureReport hand over. What's happening to tough questions? — Rendani Nevhulaudzi (@r3ndani) January 4, 2022

Cyril Ramaphosa says he has integrity when he reads the report and notice that he is conflicted he will raise that issue and step aside. I never thought in South Africa we will be led by a dictator #StateCaptureInquiry #StateCaptureReport @Radio702 @SAfmRadio pic.twitter.com/vdmtfPkQSS — Sphiwe Dubandlela (@dubsphiwe) January 4, 2022

What a redefining moment in our RSA’s history 🇿🇦#StateCaptureReport — Palesa The Lioness👑 (@iamtheelioness) January 4, 2022

RET forces right now #StateCaptureReport pic.twitter.com/HJQXZHhRoF — Tabongz, Mr Afro House fan (@Tabongz_SA) January 4, 2022

Thuli Madonsela on State Capture Inquiry

