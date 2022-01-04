REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Public reacts to handover of Zondo report

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - APRIL 29: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at the State Capture Commission on April 29, 2021 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The President appeared for the second and final day in his capacity as ANC deputy president and party president. (Photo by Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle)

Johannesburg – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa today was handed over the first part of the State Capture Commission report.

According to the Presidency, the Commission’s final report will be submitted to the President in three parts.

The second part is anticipated to be handed over at the end of January 2022, and the final part at the end of February 2022.

See what people have to say about the Zondo handover report:

