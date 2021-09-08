Look: Mmabatho Palms Hotel left in ashes after blaze

Johannesburg – The beautiful home away from home for many travelers around the country, Mmabatho Palms Hotel in Mahikeng is in ashes.

This is after a blaze destroyed the hotel in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The tragic incident took place during tourism month and amid a pandemic that has seen many hospitality companies going down due to little or no business.

It is reported that some people were trapped in their rooms, but there are no fatalities reported yet.

The firefighters rushed to the scene on time to save people who were inside and start working on managing the blaze.

The cause of the fire incident is not yet known.

The premier of the Northwest province, Bushy Maape, said he doesn’t live far from the resort.

“Last night I felt some smoke coming into my nostrils, I wondered what was happening and later on I was told that the Mmabatho Palms is in blaze,” he said in a TV interview.

He added that the costs of repairing the damages are quite expensive based on the inspection which has been already done.

One of the people who were at the resort during the incident heard what sounded like rain.

“I then woke up to go outside, then saw flames. I didn’t know what to do, but I quickly grabbed the card we use to open the door and my car keys and ran out swiftly,” she said.

The blaze left many commenting on social media, view some of the tweets below:

Waking up to news that Mmabatho Palms has burnt down… 💔 Di politics tsa Mafikeng nna di'mborile shem!#MmabathoPalmsOnFire pic.twitter.com/mDe8dPknOW — M A F T O W N💎 (@Queen_Molebatsi) September 8, 2021

Fire fighters are still battling to contain the blaze that engulfed Mmabatho Palms Hotel in Mahikeng in the early hours of this morning. @moeraneb14 speaks to North West Premier, Bushy Maape, and one of the guests at the hotel. Watch: https://t.co/Tn5UUfc09i#Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/VAoSKdTqsI — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) September 8, 2021

Mmabatho Palms burned down from around 2am this morning…no firefighters pic.twitter.com/55j58PO3Us — ShupsKaNdaba (@ShupsMo) September 8, 2021

