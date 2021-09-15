Look: Master KG spends hard earned Euro’s on R27 000 jacket

Johannesburg- Award-winning musician Master KG recently returned from tour overseas and decided to spoil himself with some retail therapy in Sandton.

The Jerusalema hitmaker took to social media to share snaps of him in Sandton at a Diesel store where he was spending his hard-earned Euro’s.

“I came back from tour With couple of Euros. And I went straight to Sandton @dieselsa To Get Some Drip,” he wrote.

His Instagram post did receive some criticism when he also showed a price tag of what seems to look like a leather jacket amounting to R28 000.

“Was it necessary to show us that 27k Price, take it easy Chief,” one fan commented.

Master KG recently shared how he survived a near to death experience while he was on tour on a Turkish Airlines Flight.

Master KG shared a thread on his Twitter account, telling his fans how he almost lost his life as the plane’s left side engine exploded after taking off in Istanbul, Turkey.

