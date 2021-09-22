Look: KZN man has a tattoo of DJ Tira’s face on his chest

Johannesburg- A man from Umhlabauyalingana in Kwa-Zulu Natal has recently revealed his tattoo of DJ Tira’s face on his chest.

Nhlonipho Mdletshe shook many on social media when they saw his tattoo of Tira, which is on the left side of his chest.

The 27-year-old explained in his caption how he feels about Tira and also that his girlfriend doesn’t have a problem with the Tattoo.

Speaking to Daily Sun Nhlonipho explained the significance of his tattoo and explained that he was not mentally unstable.

“I’m not mad. Those backlashing me don’t know why I did this. Tira is my inspiration. He has helped a lot of artists with their careers. I’m talking about Joocy, Dladla Mshunqisi, Tipcee and many more who are now well-known.”

“He’s selfless, and I think he’s not appreciated enough, hence I decided on this tattoo – it’s my way of appreciating him. When I look at it, I get inspired. It encourages me to help the poor,” said Nhlonipho.

Nhlonipho aslo shared that he had indeed asked to meet up with Tira.

“Meeting Tira will be my biggest achievement. When I spoke to him, he was nice and told me he’d get back to me. I hope he will get the time to meet with me. I can’t reveal why. But as much as I love music, I’m not planning to launch any career related to it. I’m not a musician, I’m just a fan who loves Tira and is inspired by him through helping people without expecting anything in return,” he concluded.

The question now is how far do you go just for loving celebrity?

A tattoo is a permanent thing although nowadays you are able to cover up but is that can’t possibly be genuine love.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma