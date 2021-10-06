Look: K.Naomi shares marriage proposal

Johannesburg – Media personality K. Naomi has recently taken to her social media to share her marriage proposal teaser.

K. Naomi recently got engaged to her boyfriend two weeks ago.

K. Naomi has been a woman in love for some time now, but she only recently made her relationship with her fiance’ on Instagram official recently.

I said ‘YES’ to my best friend! I remember my fiancé saying this:

“Someday when you want to, and you feel my vibe, I will show you how a queen is meant to be treated…” this was before we even started dating and I didn’t want to give him time of day,” she wrote.

