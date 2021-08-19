REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Inside Ayanda Ncwane’s surprise birthday party

By Sunday World
Businesswoman and Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane at her birthday celebration. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Businesswoman and Real Housewives of Durban star Ayanda Ncwane celebrated her 38th birthday in style after her siblings threw her a surprise celebration.

The party was held at the Sun City Resort and was planned by her Brand Architect Company, Art Intensity Relations.

Take a look at some of the celebrations the star posted on her social media platforms as well as some exclusive behind the scenes videos that were submitted to Sunday World below.

 

 

