Look: Gomora fans sent into meltdown after last night’s episode

Johannesburg- Last night’s episode of Gomora left viewers on edge, wanting to know who shot who.

Gomora telenovela plays on Mzansi Magic at 7 pm on weekdays.

Its latest episode made fans take to Twitter and react to it.

The character of Don played by Israel Matseke Zulu is loved by the least.

Yesterday, Sunday World reported that Zulu will be leaving the show after his contract was not renewed.

In the episode, he shot the character of Mazet played by Siphesihle Ndaba.

Just before the show ended, someone was shot, but who was shot?

That’s the question everyone is asking.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the episode on Twitter below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gomora Mzansi (@gomoramzansimagic_official)

I know my girl Thati shot Don #Gomora — Not Brenda, but fussy (@_samkeigh_sam) November 18, 2021

The writers are out of depth How does Mazet goes searching for a dangerous gang leader without her gun?#Gomora pic.twitter.com/5YiC6zRVQJ — Zondwa Zintshaba (@ZintshabaZondwa) November 18, 2021

The best actor in South Africa Don Buthelezi. Imagine #Gomora without this guys, it's gonna be boring soap yabo Zodwa, Bongani, Malusi, Gladys, Thati.. Is that all you want people?😂

#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/TZ6DGTfavm — Siz♥ (@Sizisto12) November 18, 2021

Don must be killed by sonto, phela he's too big for those young ones, Don is a big dog, they must bring sonto back so that she can finish him off… Not Abo teddy or #mazet aowa…#Gomora#GomoraMzansi — George Mashudu (@GeorgeBaccus1) November 17, 2021

#Gomora has such potential, but the writers r messing it up by taking short cuts that make no sense. None of the characters r consistent in their views or decisions, they jus randomly do things 2 push the story in a specific direction. Talented actors, but script ruins everything — TheBigCheese (@IamTheBigChe) November 17, 2021

This Ntokozo guy cant act .. his scenes ayi.. the way he talks .. Teddy can act ..Don i think he re rewrites his scripts to dope #Gomora — Tsugy Mamba (@CurtisMamba) November 17, 2021

Manje Melusi is gone just like that? #gomora — Ndabezitha (@SfisoNdaba7) November 17, 2021

Weeeeh i wonder if Melusi is dead? King the Don wetsang na..#Gomora#GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/frQ3xqkG1u — Shireen Mitchell (@shireenhlalele) November 17, 2021

Don VS Marvelous Mel .

Do you think Teddy Shot Don or Don shot Melusi ? #Gomora #GomoraMzansi pic.twitter.com/DgCY4GE5co — Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) November 17, 2021

