News

Look: Former Kaizer Chiefs Player Pule Ekstein weds

By Coceka Magubeni

Johannesburg- Former Kaizer Chiefs top player, Pule Ekstein has tied the knot with his gorgeous wife in an elegant and classy traditional ceremony during the weekend.

The star who recently came back in the country to play for AmaZulu Football Club took to his social media accounts to share his beautiful wedding pictures, looking smitten with his wife.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Ekstein (@grace_ekstein)

 

 

See his fans congratulate him below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Grace Ekstein (@grace_ekstein)

