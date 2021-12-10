Look: DJ Zinhle shares pictures of adorable baby Asante

Johannesburg – DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz baby, Asante, turned three months old on Wednesday, and the proud parents celebrated by officially showing her face for the first time to their adoring fans.

However, this is not the first time baby Asante’s face was shown. Earlier this year in November, DJ Oskido, gave his followers a sneak peek at the beautiful baby.

Asante has in the past months gained over 80k followers on Instagram although her face was not shown.

One thing about murdah bongz, he will celebrate his daughter on the 8th of each month 😍😍😍, always right on cue 👏🏾. He does not miss 🥺👌👏🏾💛 — The Current Era (@InHisTimes) December 8, 2021

Some kids will make you wish to be a stepfather ❤️☺️☺️☺️🤗 pic.twitter.com/rRmELSf5Xp — GTM (@mfana0122) December 8, 2021

