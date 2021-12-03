Look: Celebs stand behind Amanda du Pont

Johannesburg – Since Amanda du Pont posted the emotional video on her Instagram account claiming that Jub Jub raped her for two years, local celebs have been rallying behind her.

In the video, she said that although she was in a relationship with Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, he didn’t “smash” her, but rather abused and raped her multiple times.

She also said she didn’t leave because of jealousy issues regarding Kelly Khumalo.

Read more here: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

On Friday, Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg .

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

Read more here: Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Since then, many celebs and activist organisation, Women For Change took to their social media platforms, saying they stand behind Amanda.

Women For Change is an NPO to create awareness and raise funds to end Gender-Based Violence in South Africa.

Take a look at some of them below:

The Mac G and Jub Jub podcast is the most degrading piece of content I wish I never consumed. I couldn’t even finish it! You guys should be ashamed of yourselves. Women can’t be spoken about like this and it’s condoned?! Do better!!! — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) December 3, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women For Change (@womenforchangesa)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Women For Change (@womenforchangesa)

I believe @AmandaDupont. Molemo Maarohanye (Jub Jub) raped me too. It happened in Mama Jakie's house in Naturena. He was my boyfriend. I was a teenager. I was a virgin. https://t.co/OcL9zY8YNN — Masechaba Khumalo 🇿🇦 (@MKhumalo___) December 2, 2021

https://t.co/HdE7QOyJfL My side- I was raped and physically abused by Jub Jub. Only thing I did wrong was keep quiet. That ends here. GBV is absolutely unacceptable!! I will not be publicly ridiculed by a criminal! Rape is not smashing!! Time we deal with this demon✊🏽 — Amanda du-Pont (@AmandaDupont) December 2, 2021

My heart broke watching @AmandaDupont ‘s video 💔… I’m so sorry for all that you went through. I admire your strength ❤️🙏🏾 — Ayanda Thabethe (@AyandaThabethe_) December 2, 2021

I believe Amanda Du Pont. — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 2, 2021

I BELIEVE YOU! 🤍 Strength to you 🥺❤️ https://t.co/xFLLnQYNpF — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) December 2, 2021

Watch the video Amanda posted on her Instagram below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Also read:

Amanda du Pont’s husband posts scathing message to Jub Jub

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author