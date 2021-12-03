VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Look: Celebs stand behind Amanda du Pont

By Sunday World
Amanda du Pont. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg – Since Amanda du Pont posted the emotional video on her Instagram account claiming that Jub Jub raped her for two years, local celebs have been rallying behind her.

In the video, she said that although she was in a relationship with Jub Jub, whose real name is Molemo Maarohanye, he didn’t “smash” her, but rather abused and raped her multiple times.

She also said she didn’t leave because of jealousy issues regarding Kelly Khumalo.

Read more here: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

This comes after the airing of the season finale of Podcast and Chill with MacG on Channel O, Wednesday evening, where Ju-Jub was a celebrity guest.

In the episode, Jub-Jub said amongst other girls, he “smashed” Amanda DuPont before he went to jail.

The episode triggered Amanda and she came forward, recorded a video where she said,” Jub-Jub did not smash me, he raped me for 2 years,”.

On Friday, Masechaba Khumalo came forward and alleged that artist and television presenter Jub Jub has raped her too.

Khumalo, the former Metro FM presenter, said Jub Jub violated her when she was a teenager at his mother’s house in Naturena south of Joburg .

She said when Jub Jub raped her she was still a virgin.

Read more here: Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

Since then, many celebs and activist organisation, Women For Change took to their social media platforms, saying they stand behind Amanda.

Women For Change is an NPO to create awareness and raise funds to end Gender-Based Violence in South Africa.

Take a look at some of them below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Women For Change (@womenforchangesa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Women For Change (@womenforchangesa)

 

 

Watch the video Amanda posted on her Instagram below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

Also read: 

Amanda du Pont’s husband posts scathing message to Jub Jub

Masechaba Khumalo comes forward and says Jub Jub raped her as well

 Moja Love suspends Jub Jub after controversial Mac G podcast

Jub Jub says he sold prostitutes in jail during Mac G’s season finale of podcast and chill 

Watch: Amanda du Pont says Jub Jub raped her

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes