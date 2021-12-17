REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Cassper Nyovest excited to celebrate birthday with Black Coffee

By Coceka Magubeni
Image: Twitter

Johannesburg- Hip-Hop artist and businessman, Refiloe Phoolo popularly known as Cassper Nyovest threw the biggest birthday party at his huge mansion yesterday.

The rapper invited major faces in the music industry as he celebrated both his birthday and the launch of his alcohol brand, Don Billiato.

He shared his excitement as he had the internationally renowned and Grammy award-nominated DJ, DJ Black Coffee as his guest for his birthday.

“Happy birthday to myself. I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon. I build this life from nothing but prayer and hard work. Parents raised me to believe in myself and they made me feel I was chosen. This is for all the kids in the hood who dare to dream!!! Anything is possible!!! The Don Billiato!,” he wrote on his Instagram.

Look: Inside Cassper Nyovest’s birthday and his attendees

 

