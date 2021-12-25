Look: Andile Mpisane buys a brand new ride

Johannesburg – As 2021 comes to an end, we close it off with the wealthy Mama’s Boy, Andile Mpisane who recently got engaged.

Andile is an everyday subject on Twitter, he is currently trending for his brand new whip, a McLaren worth more than R3m.

This comes after rapper Cassper Nyovest shut down the internet last week when he posted a video of him riding off with a McLaren ahead of his birthday bash.

Tweeps have since been comparing the two celebs, this is what they have to say:

Andile Mpisane shows off his McLaren. pic.twitter.com/NqvqeM1GHQ — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) December 24, 2021

Cassper Nyovest: I'm the only one who drive McLaren in South Africa.. It will be available in February Andile Mpisane: Hold my beer 🤣 pic.twitter.com/5CCInXNWhd — ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102) December 24, 2021

#AndileMpisane waiting for a day when white people will display their liabilities pic.twitter.com/BOVx86JETh — 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐑𝐚𝐤𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐢 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐫 🇿 (@Rakgadi_EM) December 25, 2021

So it's OK when white people enjoy their generational wealth when abo Andile are benefiting we look down on them and start name 🙄🙄🙄🙄#AndileMpisane #AndileMpisane — MR MRPANACHE 🇿🇦 (@MrPanache) December 25, 2021

The difference between #AndileMpisane & #casspernyovest is that @casspernyovest is self made and #AndileMpisane is born with a silver spoon in his mouth, It's not just about buying the car it's the story behind #casper 's success which is inspiring,from the days of #fillup — Whisper M.Ganya (@WhisperMGanya) December 25, 2021

Also read: Andile Mpisane breaks the internet with engagement

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author