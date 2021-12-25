REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Look: Andile Mpisane buys a brand new ride

By Nompilo Zulu
Andile Mpisane

Johannesburg – As 2021 comes to an end, we close it off with the wealthy Mama’s Boy, Andile Mpisane who recently got engaged.

Andile is an everyday subject on Twitter, he is currently trending for his brand new whip, a McLaren worth more than R3m.

This comes after rapper Cassper Nyovest shut down the internet last week when he posted a video of him riding off with a McLaren ahead of his birthday bash.

Tweeps have since been comparing the two celebs, this is what they have to say:

 

