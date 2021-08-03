Lockdown helped turn Jeff Radebe’s daughter ‘DBN Gogo’s’ fortunes

Johannesburg – Amapiano hitmaker DBN Gogo feels it took a pandemic to give her the big break she was looking for to blossom in the music industry.

After seven years of trying to make it as a DJ, she said she was surprised to learn that she had been nominated for the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards in November and later realising that she had also been nominated for the SA Amapiano Music Awards.

DBN Gogo, real name is Mandisa Radebe, is the daughter of politician Jeff Radebe and stepdaughter of businesswoman Bridgette Radebe.

She said she initially wanted to study law but realised that she was more creative-minded.

TheKhuza Gogo hitmaker, the single that achieved platinum status, said lockdown affected and continued to affect artists, but it also opened doors for upcoming artists like herself who were granted an opportunity to showcase their talent on TV.

“ It’s striking that I can be nominated for doing something that I love. I think it’s weird that when you make music that’s moving people, you’re recognised for your contribution for that music.

“It’s special because when you get into studio you don’t think about what might happen.

“I’ve always wanted to deejay, but I just didn’t know how to go about it, how to learn it. I was studying law but I realised that a conventional nine to five wasn’t going to work for me.

“I was in love with music generally. I used to sing, I was in ballet, I was a recorder and there were a lot of things around me that were centred around music,” she said.

The exuberant artist said it was still challenging to be in the male-dominated industry, noting she would like more female DJs granted a fair chance to showcase their music talent.

