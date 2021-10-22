Locate your ward councillor online with My Candidate

Johannesburg – Non-profit open and non-partisan organisation ‘Open Cities Lab’ launched an online tool called ‘My Candidate’ to help South Africans locate their candidate ward councillors ahead of the Local Government Election on 1 November 2021.

The tool only requires a physical address to locate a councillor.

Thereafter, the web tool will provide information from the Independent Electoral Commission on the candidates of each ward in a list, with details on other wards in which they are contesting, and links to Google searches on their names.

It also provides the ages and political parties of the respective candidates.

In a radio interview with SAfm Open Cities Lab founder and CEO, Richard Gevers said a lot of people are still indecisive about who they are going to vote for, the tool will assist South Africans to make informed decisions.

“We’re very excited about people being able to make informed choices around the people that represent them,” said Gevers.

Our fearless OCL leader @richardgevers chatted with @AldrinSampear from @SAfmRadio yesterday about finding your ward candidates and #LGE2021. If you didn't catch it here is the recording. Find your ward candidates here: https://t.co/STganNU54w #mycandidate #civictech https://t.co/Xp4KgYCAO3 — Open Cities Lab (@opencitieslabza) October 21, 2021

This is incredible. WHAT A RELIEF 😅

Find out who your ward candidates are.

Look forward to my chat with @richardgevers at 16:20 https://t.co/SjwdNnpdVK — Aldrin Sampear (@AldrinSampear) October 20, 2021

#civictech in action:https://t.co/AFPes6N3ZS is a tool made by @opencitieslabza to help South African voters find the candidates running in their ward for #LGE2021. The @IECSouthAfrica published these names in an inaccessible .pdf format. Great work by @richardgevers & team. — Stefan Ferreira 🏳️‍🌈 (@stefanf28) October 20, 2021

🔸UPDATE🔸 Our My Candidate tool now has an embed button on it that you can add to your site: https://t.co/STganNU54w#LGE2021 #civictech — Open Cities Lab (@opencitieslabza) October 21, 2021

Click here to find out who the candidates in your ward are.

