Local artists among Deezers top 2021 searches

Johannesburg- Music is what kept many sane during this Covid-19 pandemic. According to Streaming platform Deezer The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ took this year’s top spot as the most streamed track in South Africa.

Not only did he win ‘Top Track’ of 2021, but his 2020 album, After Hours was the most streamed album in South Africa. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy came in at number two.

Much love was also shown for Busta 929 and Mpura’s Amapiano’s hit ‘Umsebenzi Wethu,’ which came in at number two for most streamed track.

Local hits such as ‘Summeryomuthi’ by Blaq Diamond (#4), ‘Banyana’ by DJ Maphorisa and Tyler ICU (#7), and ‘John Wick’ by De Mthuda (#10) also made the list.

Top Albums from Local SA Artists included Riaan Benadé’s Spontaan won and Makhadzi’s Kokovha. Makhadzi also broke through the top 5 of top female artists coming in at number four with Taylor Swift at the top.

Sotiris Moldovanos, Editor for Africa at Deezer said in a statement that she was impressed to see how well local singer Makhadzi had done this year, competing against global female artists and holding her own in the top five. I’m also looking forward to seeing the likes of Busta 929, Mpura and DJ Maphorisa produce hit tracks in the coming year.”

In the category for Top Male searches, seems South Africans preferred to listen to a mix of pop and rap artists as global rapper Drake came in at number one, beating Justin Bieber and the Weekend.

Local stars such as DJ Maphorisa came in at number eight and Kabza De Small followed right behind at number nine.

In the podcast category – Podcast and Chill with MacG came out as the best.

