Loadshedding To Return at 9pm

By Sunday World
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 30 October 2009: Eskom offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. (Photo by Gallo Images/Charles Gallo)

Johannesburg- Loadshedding, stage 2, is back from 9pm tonight (Monday) until 5am tomorrow (Tuesday).

Eskom said this was to replenish emergency reserves and that further breakdowns can force them to implement loadshedding sooner or to extend it beyond Tuesday morning.

“Since Midnight we lost the unit each at Camden, Kusile, Duvha and Matla power stations. Furthermore, the return of a unit at Kusile and two units at Majuba power stations are delayed,” read the statement issued by the power utility.

They appealed for electricity to be used sparingly and to switch off non-essential appliances.

