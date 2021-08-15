Listen to Lwandle Ndaba’s diss track about Max Lichaba here

Johannesburg – The son of Legendary television actress Sophie Ndaba has released a song where he slams his step-father and mother’s former husband, Max Lichaba.

In the song, Lwandle Ndaba alleges that Lichaba assaulted his mother and also cheated on her with his best friend, who is young enough to be his daughter.

“You left your wife bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated. You cheated with my best friend. She is young enough to be your daughter, R Kelly wanna-be,” according to the lyrics of the song.

Lwandle raps that he is happy that the revered businesswoman, who is suffering from diabetes, eventually kicked him to the curb. “I thank God that you are not my father, I feel for your children. My mama, I am glad she chose to leave,” he rhymes to the catchy beat.

His stepdad has reacted with dismay to the song.

