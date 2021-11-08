Listen: New DA poster fallout as party reels from election decline

Johannesburg- Another messy poster fallout has emerged in the DA as the party reels from its lacklustre performance at the local polls, during which the official opposition’s electoral support declined by over 7%.

Just before the elections, DA leader John Steenhuisen’s name was dragged into an ugly argument that saw insults fly between DA Johannesburg leader Manny de Freitas, who is also a DA MP, and poster portfolio coordinator Jacques van Rensburg.

Two weeks ago, a virtual meeting of the DA caucus in the country’s economic hub degenerated into chaos when Van Rensburg wanted to know why he was removed as the posters’ coordinator.

He was DA chairperson in ward 27, which covers areas including Bassonia, Glenanda, Glenvista, and Mulbarton.

In an audio clip leaked to Sunday World, De Freitas can be heard losing his cool with Van Rensburg as he launches a tirade during the argument over posters.

Authors



Bongani Mdakane,



George Matlala