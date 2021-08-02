Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

Johannesburg – TV star and socialite Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung’s relationship was allegedly riddled with abuse and violent threats despite South Africans thinking the two led a love-filled marriage.

This was brought to light in yesterday’s Sunday World article, #MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’ which revealed shocking details from Mohale’s exclusive interview with the producers of Living the Dream with Somizi.

Sunday World has released the recordings, to listen to the interview, click here.

Click here to access the recordings.

