Lilian Dube and Moshe Ndiki Judge Your 7 Colours – HONEY TV

Johannesburg – Lillian Dube and Moshe Ndiki will present a new cooking show, aptly titled 7 Colours, on Honey Tv this February.

The show was inspired from the uniquely South African ‘colourful Sunday cooking’ trope.

These celebrity hosts will visit South African homes to see how people really make their Sunday kos meals.

In each episode we see families, friends and loved ones flex their cooking skills by executing the full plate, the best way they know how.

“I love going into people’s homes, interacting with them and seeing what their plates look like” said Lillian Dube, famous for her roles Skwizas and Soul City.

Ndiki, a comedian who honed his skills on YouTube with creative skits and hosted popular shows Uyang’thanda Na? and You Promised to Marry Me said he was excited to work with Dube.

HONEY’s Head of Content Zinzi Velelo said the show will bring something unique to viewers in a way that’s authentic.

“We’re able to celebrate the best parts of our collective culture. It’s fun, it’s laid back and people get to be exactly who they are around something joyful — food.”

It’s set to premiere on the 17th of February 2022 at 5.30pm on DStv 173 and GOtv SUPA.

