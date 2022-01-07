REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Lerato Makhetha follows on his father’s footsteps

By Coceka Magubeni
Lerato Makhetha//Image: Instagram

Johannesburg- The saying “an apple does not fall far from its tree” refers to Lerato Makhetha in the literal sense as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

Lerato who is the son of veteran actor, Dr Jerry Mofokeng has scored himself a supporting lead role in a rom-com, acting alongside one of the biggest names in the industry, like Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Cedric Fourie, and Charmaine Mtita.

Lerato played the role of Bokang on A Safe Bet that plays on Showmax.

 

He has recently shared that he now wears a different hat as he is now the executive producer of the new SABC1’s show, iKas’ Lam, which airs on Wednesdays at 6 pm.

 

