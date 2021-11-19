VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa returns to the airwaves

By Coceka Magubeni
Robert Marawa.

Johannesburg- Television and radio sportscaster Robert Marawa has been keeping his fans in suspense since he posted a hint that he will be returning to radio once again.

He took to Twitter to reveal that something is brewing in his career.

With all the unclear details as he posted, his fans on Twitter were thrilled to hear that he will be on the radio again, saying wherever he goes they’ll go.

Marawa has since revealed that he will again have a simulcast show on two commercial radio stations.

Marawa Sports Worldwide (MSW) will now be airing on a KwaZulu-Natal based radio station, Vuma FM and Rise FM that is based in Johannesburg.

“Let’s meet on Monday on #ReactionMonday LIVE on Vuma Fm, Sowetan Live and Rise FM ,all three platforms at the same time from 17H30 to 19H00 Mon-Frid. #MSW returns exclusively for YOU!!!!,” he wrote.

The legend in the sportscasting field was yanked off the airwaves for a period of two years after he was fired by SABC in 2019 and, he said he had no intentions of going back to any of the SABC radio stations.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Robert Marawa (@robert_marawa)

Congratulatory messages to Marawa have been pouring in on social media.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter below:

 

 

 

 

