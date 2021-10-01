Lasizwe tries to kiss Ntando Duma

Johannesburg- Lol we never expected this, Lasizwe has tried to kiss former The Queen actress Ntando Duma.

This comes after Ntando Duma took to social media to share a video of her and Lasizwe lying in bed together.

In the video, Lasizwe tries to get closer to Ntando and she pushes him away and she laughed it off.

“@lasizwe annoys me guys! I thought you were gay!! WTF,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ntando Duma Mthombeni🇿🇦 (@dumantando)

Lasizwe also shared the same video with an interesting caption.

“When she finds out that you’re only gay on Sundays,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma