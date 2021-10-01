REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
News

Lasizwe tries to kiss Ntando Duma

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Ntando Duma

Johannesburg- Lol we never expected this, Lasizwe has tried to kiss former The Queen actress Ntando Duma.

This comes after Ntando Duma took to social media to share a video of her and Lasizwe lying in bed together.

In the video, Lasizwe tries to get closer to Ntando and she pushes him away and she laughed it off.

“@lasizwe annoys me guys! I thought you were gay!! WTF,” she wrote.

Lasizwe also shared the same video with an interesting caption.

“When she finds out that you’re only gay on Sundays,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here. 

