Lasizwe dresses up as Nicki Minaj for halloween

Johannesburg- Minnie Dlamini-Jones was wrong for thinking South Africans do not celebrate halloween or even dress up for it.

Minnie had her own vision of how South Africans can celebrate the day.

Lasizwe clearly missed Minnie’s tweet because he recreated a look by American rapper, Nicki Minaj in celebration of halloween.

He left the Twitter streets divided as some thought Halloween is an American thing and they did not entirely give Lasizwe a green light on his outfit but there are some who think he did justice to the look.

Check the Twitter comments below:

This is why our country doesn't do halloweens pic.twitter.com/hc3pxohtsz — MILTON DE 3rd  (@milton_mathala) October 30, 2021

Lasizwe Minaj looking "Hotter than a middle eastern climate." 🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/nOR0FonbHd — 🕊️H°O°P°E🕊️ (@gracefullyIoved) October 30, 2021

Lasizwe Minaj😍😍❤

You definitely Killed this Look Nkosiyami😍😍😍😍😍Nicki Has Nothing on You Sweetheart ❤ https://t.co/z2uDxkC7Sl — Bubbles♡ (@Bubbles84367046) October 30, 2021

Lasizwe Minaj😂❤ I love it. Only a few people have been able to pull this look off and you killed it. Coco Montresse, Lil Nas X and Nicki would be proud🔥🔥 https://t.co/m38MfepyEO — MPHO 🌻 (@MphoMoalamedi) October 30, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni