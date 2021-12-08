VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

Lamiez Holworthy devastated by death of her personal photographer

By Coceka Magubeni
Khuli Chana & Lamiez Holworthy

Johannesburg- Television presenter and Metro FM DJ Lamiez Holworthy has been left stunned by the death of her personal photographer, Tshegofatso Mokgotho.

“I f***ing hate it here! Innocent people are killed whilst ruthless barbaric animals roam the streets freely! We are in hell! This morning I woke up to the most horrific news and it breaks me even more because ngwana o wa kogae was so peaceful. So quiet. So full of love,” she wrote on her Twitter accounnt.

