Lady Du announces collaboration with Nigerian singer, Niniola

Johannesburg- AmaPiano female vocalist, Lady Du took to her Instagram and announced her collaboration with Niniola.

Lady Du recently made it to the Forbes Africa list of SA’s top amaPiano artists.

She is the voice behind the Umsebenzi wethu hit song.

“I did it, she did it, we did it,” she wrote on her Instagram post.

The track is said to drop on the 29th of October.

