KZN floods claim lives and leave trail of destruction behind

Floods in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed several lives as heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc in most parts of the province.
Mayhem, anxiety, and untold harm were reported in Durban on Tuesday as many townships were cut off from the inner city. Flash floods also swept away buildings while multiple vehicles were left submerged in the overflowing rivers.
Provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned the residents to stay indoors until the rain has subsided.
“Residents are urged to stay at home as heavy rains continue across KZN, SANDF [SA National Defence Force] has also been roped in to provide support,” said Hlomuka.
Disturbing scenes were also circulated on social media showing delivery trucks stranded in high waters and people stuck on roof tops in a bid to escape rising waters.
The Durban city centre was also flooded and there were reports of landslides in several suburbs surrounding Umdloti River. Far-flung areas such as uMbumbulu, Ndwedwe, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Osizweni and Newcastle were also severely affected by the floods, which entered it fifth day on Tuesday.
The rain also caused massive damage to infrastructure, leading to crippling power outages.
KwaZulu-Natal water entity Umgeni also announced on Tuesday that it would release water from the Hazelmere Dam, saying the torrential rains had pushed the water levels beyond 65%. It warned the residents living nearer to the rivers to be on the lookout for overflowing rivers and streams.
