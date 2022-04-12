KZN floods claim lives and leave trail of destruction behind

Floods in KwaZulu-Natal have claimed several lives as heavy downpours continue to wreak havoc in most parts of the province.

Mayhem, anxiety, and untold harm were reported in Durban on Tuesday as many townships were cut off from the inner city. Flash floods also swept away buildings while multiple vehicles were left submerged in the overflowing rivers.

Provincial cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka warned the residents to stay indoors until the rain has subsided.

“Residents are urged to stay at home as heavy rains continue across KZN, SANDF [SA National Defence Force] has also been roped in to provide support,” said Hlomuka.

Disturbing scenes were also circulated on social media showing delivery trucks stranded in high waters and people stuck on roof tops in a bid to escape rising waters.

The Durban city centre was also flooded and there were reports of landslides in several suburbs surrounding Umdloti River. Far-flung areas such as uMbumbulu, Ndwedwe, KwaDukuza, Mandeni, Osizweni and Newcastle were also severely affected by the floods, which entered it fifth day on Tuesday.

The rain also caused massive damage to infrastructure, leading to crippling power outages.

KwaZulu-Natal water entity Umgeni also announced on Tuesday that it would release water from the Hazelmere Dam, saying the torrential rains had pushed the water levels beyond 65%. It warned the residents living nearer to the rivers to be on the lookout for overflowing rivers and streams.

The Gift of the Givers, headed by Dr Imtiaz Suliman, said its teams were conducting on-site assessments and identifying the areas which had been severely damaged. The organisation said: “The need of the hour is huge with massive damages to roads, highways turned into rivers, shipping containers floating on the N2, retaining walls collapsed with people trapped underneath, cars washed away, debris and trees blocking roads, and people not able to get to work. “Health facilities had to reduce services, religious institutions, as well as many homes, have been damaged, electrical infrastructure is non-functional and aggravating load shedding, streams have become raging rivers, and people have lost their lives. “Those making it to work have to carry extra shoes and socks as they walk through streams to get to transport that in turn has to negotiate high levels of water on roads.”

The Gift of the Givers said it was currently lending a hand in Tongaat where a grandmother and her three children were washed away. Three bodies have been found, but that of one child is still missing.

The organisation said the initial requirements are hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothing, sanitary pads, and diapers for the people who live in low-lying areas and who have lost their material possessions.

“Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided where the need arises. Building material will be considered, as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure,” added the organisation. “Contributions can be made at Standard Bank Pietermaritzburg, account number 052137228, branch code 057525, Ref ‘KZN Floods’. “Please send the deposit slip to *protected email* for a formal acknowledgement and to request a section 18A tax-deductible certificate.”

