Kwa-Zulu Natal mayor gets hefty fine for inciting violence

Johannesburg – Newcastle mayor Dr Ntuthuko Nkululeko Mahlaba who faces charges relating to an incident where he ordered unknown men to assault workers, has been found guilty and fined for inciting violence.

The Newcastle Regional Court fined the in trouble mayor R20 000 for his actions.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara, the alleged incident originates from September 2020 in the Aviary Hill area in Newcastle when some workers were digging trenches meant for fibre cables.

“The High Court then granted an interdict for the work to stop, several community members, including Mahlaba, went to the workers, serving them with the interdict and asking them to stop,” said Kara.

“When the workers refused to stop, Mahlaba instructed unknown people to assault the workers,” added Kara.

It is reported that the ‘unknown men’ believed to be the mayor’s bodyguards assaulted the workers and walked away with their working materials and destroyed fibre cables.

All men and the mayor were charged with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Sunday World

