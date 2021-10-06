VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
News

KONKA hits out at ‘money laundering’ claims, says SA should celebrate black excellence

By Nompilo Zulu

Johannesburg – The Kasi Economy Group commended KONKA SOWETO for eradicating poverty in the township recently.

This comes after the establishment where it with claims of having criminal elements linked to it on social media.

KONKA SOWETO is an original Soweto-based establishment that was founded as a result of the success of Moja Café.

The club’s founding follows the establishment of Moja Café, a car wash, and an eatery situated in the heart of Orlando East Soweto, founded in 2016 by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur from Orland East Soweto.

Public Relations Manager, Linda Moeketsi said KONKA was designed to expand the offering.

Since its establishment, it bagged reputable sponsors such as Moēt, Hennesy, and Diageo -inherited from Moja Cafe.

KONKA dismisses social media speculations

KONKA was accused on social media recently for the establishment being involved in criminal activities as well as money laundering. Tweeps said that the success of the business were attributed to these alleged criminal activities.

Moeketsi hit out at these claims and said that KONKA is a top-class establishment and they do not discriminate.

“The brand ethos for a group of outlets is primarily rooted in a premium lifestyle experience for its consumers, regardless of geographical location, social and financial standing. Our consumers enjoy the entertainment offering we have strategically curated over the past few years and have been consistent in supporting our establishments as a result”

Moeketsi says the speculations on social media are off-putting, people should celebrate black-owned businesses instead of criticising them.

“The speculations on social media are disheartening as they have never made for non-black owned establishments who have been operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg for over 20 years. Black success should be celebrated and not questioned, and the most disappointing thing about it all is that it is always questioned by our fellow black brothers and sisters”.

Moeketsi affirmed that KONKA celebrates black excellence regardless of social media speculations and financial stature.

“We want to be the venue of choice to celebrate your achievement whether big or small as the experience offering is our number one priority.

We are highly grateful to all our patrons for choosing to spend their weekends at our establishments and therefore work our hardest to ensure that everyone experiences a very premium lifestyle venue.” Moeketsi concluded.

See Tweets below:

Tweeps flooded the #konka trend.

While others were adamant about proving that Soweto is still poverty-stricken, others celebrated black excellence.

 

