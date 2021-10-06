KONKA hits out at ‘money laundering’ claims, says SA should celebrate black excellence

Johannesburg – The Kasi Economy Group commended KONKA SOWETO for eradicating poverty in the township recently.

This comes after the establishment where it with claims of having criminal elements linked to it on social media.

KONKA SOWETO is an original Soweto-based establishment that was founded as a result of the success of Moja Café.

The club’s founding follows the establishment of Moja Café, a car wash, and an eatery situated in the heart of Orlando East Soweto, founded in 2016 by Kutlwano Pitso, a young entrepreneur from Orland East Soweto.

Public Relations Manager, Linda Moeketsi said KONKA was designed to expand the offering.

Since its establishment, it bagged reputable sponsors such as Moēt, Hennesy, and Diageo -inherited from Moja Cafe.

KONKA situated deep in the heart of Soweto is a millionaire's playground. Townships are no longer the symbol of poverty. pic.twitter.com/EqQSXnXbRH — Kasi Economy Group (@KasiEconomy) October 4, 2021

Konka was invaded izolo Big dawgs did their thing pic.twitter.com/en1BUtnQXv — hennessy cartel (@chicks_neo) October 4, 2021

KONKA dismisses social media speculations

KONKA was accused on social media recently for the establishment being involved in criminal activities as well as money laundering. Tweeps said that the success of the business were attributed to these alleged criminal activities.

Moeketsi hit out at these claims and said that KONKA is a top-class establishment and they do not discriminate.

“The brand ethos for a group of outlets is primarily rooted in a premium lifestyle experience for its consumers, regardless of geographical location, social and financial standing. Our consumers enjoy the entertainment offering we have strategically curated over the past few years and have been consistent in supporting our establishments as a result”

Moeketsi says the speculations on social media are off-putting, people should celebrate black-owned businesses instead of criticising them.

“The speculations on social media are disheartening as they have never made for non-black owned establishments who have been operating in the northern suburbs of Johannesburg for over 20 years. Black success should be celebrated and not questioned, and the most disappointing thing about it all is that it is always questioned by our fellow black brothers and sisters”.

Moeketsi affirmed that KONKA celebrates black excellence regardless of social media speculations and financial stature.

“We want to be the venue of choice to celebrate your achievement whether big or small as the experience offering is our number one priority.

We are highly grateful to all our patrons for choosing to spend their weekends at our establishments and therefore work our hardest to ensure that everyone experiences a very premium lifestyle venue.” Moeketsi concluded.

Tweeps flooded the #konka trend.

While others were adamant about proving that Soweto is still poverty-stricken, others celebrated black excellence.

I live in Soweto believe you me, your caption is disingenuous. Not far from Konka you get this famous settlement pic.twitter.com/RtIPUOqWOD — E Z W E N I (@Ngizokhuluma) October 4, 2021

It's situated in a poverty stricken township,the culture of rich people going to townships to show off isn't something new & has never ever done anything for the betterment of the natives..Townships are still a symbol of poverty until they are either gentrified or abolished. — Qhawe (@Qhawe___L) October 4, 2021

They're are rejecting our business proposals, they are not funding new businesses and they're not creating jobs. Only the owners of Konka benefit and the 40 people he employed. The establishment will never change Soweto as a whole… — Molatelo Rapola (@RapolaMolatelo) October 4, 2021

The owners of Konka are doing things, while people are hating on how other people spend their money at their establishment. We hear about black poverty all day, it's nice to know that black folks have money not just sad stories all day and no HOPE. pic.twitter.com/Nz2FyoZZRy — Moshe 'Suits 2 Suit' Semenya (@uncleMo_jhb) October 4, 2021

Ya'll be blowing ur savings and annual bonuses at Konka to compete with criminals 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/XgQ5rSUoNY — iNkunzi🇿🇦 (@SiyaDiko15) October 4, 2021

SARS tomorrow might just go look at bank accounts that swiped at Konka this weekend https://t.co/44NiOiZVoy — Barcadi Ko Pele (@tumeloditle) October 3, 2021

Child trafficking business is booming now, So who else would be buying kids & selling kids??? Celebs, politicians, The people who go blow money ko KONKA, etc. This is not rocket science. You want to catch criminals go to KONKA — Pac Pacino (@Pac_Pacino) October 3, 2021

Nywe nywe money laundering kanti aren't Black people suppose to have money ? Konka is where the affluent Black people of GP meet manje niyothuka masezikhala. It's ballers only there kanti what do we expect — Sgodo (@Sgodorizer) October 3, 2021

I think the real issue people have with Konka is the fact that it’s a premium establishment in the hood. No one ever had an issue when people were spending large sums of money at Taboo and the likes — Buhle. (@Booshle) October 4, 2021

