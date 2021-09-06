REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Knives out for Nzimande: Backstabbing rocks communists as battle for soul of SACP erupts

By George Matlala
SACP's and Minister of Education Blade Nzimande at the communist party's 88th birthday celebrations at Harmony stadium in Virginia, Free State. Picture: Bongiwe Mchunu

Johannesburg – The knives are out for long-serving general secretary of the SA Communist Party (SACP) Blade Nzimande as the battle for the soul of the party begins to explode behind the scenes.

Sunday World can reveal that a strong grouping within the SACP, a member of the governing ANC’s tripartite alliance, wants to see Nzimande’s back when the party holds an elective conference next year.

Nzimande, who is also Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, faced a palace revolt last week when the party held a meeting of its central committee (CC), the organisation’s highest decision-making body between conferences.

Some senior party leaders wanted Nzimande to step aside from his position for his handling of the feud between him and the department’s suspended head, Gwebs Qonde, who is also a senior and influential CC member.

