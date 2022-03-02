King Zwelithini’s will is valid, rules judge Madondo

The late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s will is valid, the court has ruled.

Handing down the judgment at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday, Judge Isaac Madondo said the handwriting experts have stated that the signatures on the late king’s will, dated November 26 2016, are those of King Zwelithini.

The daughters of Queen Sibongile Zulu Dlamini, Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Ntombizosuthu Zulu Duma, had gone to court claiming that their late father’s signature had been forged.

The princesses failed to prove that the will was forged and that Prince Misuzulu kaZwelithini should not ascend the throne. In May 2021, the Zulu royal council met and appointed Misuzulu as the successor.

King Zwelithini’s will stipulated that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, who is considered the great wife because she hails from the royal house in eSwatini, was the one to step into the late king’s shoes after his death in 2021.

Queen Mantfombi died before ascending the throne, but had indicated that her son, Misuzulu, be appointed the king of AmaZulu nation.

Queen Sibongile, the first wife, told the court that her marriage to King Zwelithini was in community of property, which entitled her to half of the late king’s estate. She argued that the other wives would have to share the remainder of the late king’s assets.

The court has dismissed with costs Queen Sibongile Dlamini Zulu’s application to claim 50% of King Zwelithini’s estate.

