King confronts prince over missing cattle

Prominent AmaZulu royal Prince Thulani Zulu has refuted claims by his detractors that he has been stealing cattle belonging to King MisuZulu.

It is alleged that the king confronted Prince Thulani regarding stolen cows at iSandlwana, eMachobeni and eMakhosini palaces.

Sunday World has learnt that some of the stolen cows were gifts to the king from various people.

The tension between the king and the prince came to the fore at kwaKhangelamankengane, Nongoma two weeks ago during a prayer meeting in honour of late King Zwelithini.

“This battle of stolen cows is elevating and the king is fuming. Prince Thulani kraal in Vryheid is massive compare to the king’s.

“His Majesty confronted him and we’re waiting for his coronation. Definitely he will act accordingly to all these shenanigans,” said the source.

“I never seen King MisuZulu irritated and fuming like he was,” the source in the royal family said.

King MisuZulu’s spokesman, Prince Africa Zulu, could not be drawn on the allegations, saying the royal house’s focus is on the coronation. “The Royal Family mind is set on the coronation of His Majesty, all our focus is there. If this is true, then it’s unfortunate as our people expect a lot from us as the Royal House. Those entrusted with the privilege to receive His Majesty’s gift must do so with great integrity as the ancestors expect,” he said.

Prince Thulani denied the allegations, but confirmed that he once had a misunderstanding with the late King.

“I am loyal to King MisuZulu and we’re in good terms with him. Kings are born with natural intelligence so they are able to detect wrong people.

“I am working in office of the premier and I don’t depend on people for survival. MisuZulu is my son,” said Thulani.

Meanwhile, preparations for King MisuZulu’s coronation are said to be at an advanced stage. The process is being led by a committee comprising the royal household and the KwaZulu-Natal government.

The government coronation team will be led by premier Sihle Zikalala, transport, community safety and liaison MEC Peggy Nkonyeni, co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka and arts, culture, sports and recreation MEC Hlengiwe Mavimbela.

