REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Crime

Killing spree ends in 25 years behind bars for Sombambela

By Somaya Stockenstroom

The Worcester circuit court on Friday sentenced to 25 years in jail a man accused of a killing spree. Siyamcela Sombambela, 35, has killed three women that the police know of.

In October 2020, Sombambela was seen dragging something suspicious when members of the community rang the bell and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, the police made a gruesome discovery of the body of 21-year-old Bernadine Frans from Pine Valley.

A day later, the police found a shallow grave in an open field after a passer-by had sounded the alarm. The body was identified as that of 25-year-old Miché Pienaar.

A further search in the area led them to the body of 33-year-old Grizella Minnaar. She was also dug out from the grave.

Police spokesperson Captain Frederick van Wyk said Sombambela had pleaded guilty to three murder charges and had entered into a plea and sentence agreement with the state.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes